The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has ordered the immediate payment of the electricity debt owed by the state-owned, Kaduna State University (KASU)

Power supply to the university’s two campuses in Kaduna and Kafanchan was cut off last year due to mounting electricity debt.

According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, on receipt of reports on the lingering power outage in both campuses, Mr Sani directed the Commissioner of Education, Muhammad Bello, to find out what was the cause of the blackout in the Kafanchan and Kaduna City campuses of the institution.

“Following the findings and recommendations of Mr Bello, the governor directed that all outstanding debts from 2022 be paid to ensure that power supply is restored to both campuses.”

He said the government will continue to intervene when necessary to ameliorate the challenges faced by students in all state-owned tertiary institutions.

Reactions

Some students of KASU who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES in Kaduna, complained of how the protracted blackout is making life difficult for them in the campuses.

“I live in the hostel but later I had to return home because of the issue of electricity. There is always no electricity in the campus. Generators are what they use and not always.

“With this gesture from the state government, we are sure that at least we will be having electricity,” Amina Mohammed, a 300 level student of KASU said.

Some residents of the state have appealed to the state government to extend the gesture to other state-owned institutions.

“The Bamalli Polytechnic has similar issue and needs urgent attention too. I am a staff of the institution, I can’t remember when last I saw electricity in that school. We are facing the same problem,” said Usman Idris.

