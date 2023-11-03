The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says the National Ecumenical Centre and the National Mosque will receive a facelift as national monuments and source of pride for the country.

According to the Director of Press to the minister, Anthony Ogunleye, the minister made the disclosure in Abuja while on inspection visit to the religious centres on Thursday.

The minister was accompanied on the visit by the Executive Secretary of Federal Capital Development Authority(FCDA), Shehu Ahmad, the Director of Engineering, Ferdinand Ezeoha, and other senior officials of the FCT Administration.

Mr Wike stated that he received a directive from President Bola Tinubu to maintain the structures which is in line with the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda and his determination to ensure inclusivity in the governance of the country.

“Mr. President is not anti any religion. He takes all religions as one because we are all one Nigeria and this has shown that he’s not merely talking, he is showing the actions. Of course, you should know that he gave me the approval to come and see this place and take up what is required to do,” he said.

He said he had met with the leadership of the two religious centres during which requests were made for maintenance works on both centres of worship.

He explained that he was satisfied with what he had seen in the centres, which necessitated the approval of funds to be released to the contractor.

“I am satisfied with what I have seen today and I have given approval that the money should be released to the contractor to complete the additional work,” Mr Wike said.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the National Ecumenical Centre demanded for contract award for the phase two of the Christian centre which was abandoned.

But the minister said he will look into the cost implications to determine if it falls within the approval threshold of the FCT Administration or whether it should be referred to the Federal Executive Council for approval.

“The Christian Centre has requested for the phase two, which I said that I will look at the cost. If it is within what the FCT can do on their own, we will like to go ahead. But if it is above our threshold, we have to go back to Mr. President for approval,” he added.

