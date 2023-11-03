The House of Representatives Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Control (ATM) has called on the federal government to introduce subsidies on malaria drugs.

The Chairman of the Committee, Amobi Ogar, stated this on Thursday during the inauguration of the committee.

Mr Ogar stated that malaria is causing havoc in the country, hence, urgent government intervention is needed.

“I am also concerned by the havoc Malaria is wrecking on our populace and we are going to push and advocate that Malaria drugs be subsidised if not made free at all Government Health Centers. It is no rocket science that most Nigerians are affected by Malaria yet access to drugs is not readily available, while the ones available are very exorbitant.

“My vision is to see a Nigeria where malaria drugs will be given to our people free or subsidised,” he said.

According to the World Health Organisation, Nigeria accounts for around 27 per cent of the global burden of malaria cases. The country has also recorded a 57 per cent reduction in Malaria cases in the last 20 years.

Speaking on the work plan of the committee, Mr Ogar said there is a need for a new approach in the fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

“We are going to devise new mechanisms and approaches in our engagements and fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria control in our Country with a view to making a difference and avoiding the failures of the past” he said.

Science and technology

Meanwhile, the Committee on Science and Technology also had its inaugural meeting on Thursday.

The Chairman of the Committee, Dachung Bagos (PDP, Plateau), said the committee will focus on monitoring the intervention funds for science and technology development.

Mr Bagos stated that the committee will monitor the utilisation of the funds from international and local donors.

“Our committee will assess intervention needs and the utilisation of funds from international partners, donor agencies, and grantees in the STI sector. We will work to ensure improved utilization of grants for the sector’s benefit,” Mr Bagos said.

The House currently has over 130 standing committees.

