The Kwara State Government has urged medical practitioners in the state to comply with the Gunshot Act of 2017.

The Commissioner for Health, Amina El-Imam, made the call in a statement issued by Falade Gbenga, the Press Secretary of the ministry.

Ms El-Imam explained that the Gunshot Act of 2017 gave legal coverage for the treatment of persons who sustained gunshot injuries without any hinderance whatsoever.

She stated that the plea became necessary to forestall unnecessary loss of lives from injuries sustained in agonising torments associated with gunshots.

The commissioner instructed that correspondences from the Inspector General of Police on the subject matter be given wide dissemination.

She added that “we cannot lay claim to ensuring Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for our people under the Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq leadership without protecting all our citizens.

“This is also ensuring compliance with enabling laws like this one that permits treatment of those who sustain gunshot injuries without necessarily getting a police report, as it was done in the past.

READ ALSO: Kwara governor submits amendment bill on local govt elections to Assembly

“We need to make sure that both government and private hospitals are duly aware of the regulations guiding compulsory treatment and care for victims of gunshots as contained in the Act.”

She also enjoined medical practitioners to remain compassionate while discharging their duties.

A circular from the office of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, dated 25 October, directed prompt treatment of gunshot victims without having to wait for police report.

The directive, with reference no. CB.3383/IGP.SEC/ABJ/Vol.60/336 captioned ‘Compulsory Treatment And Care For Victims Of Gunshot Act 2017″ is to save the lives of victims.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

