A Nigerian Navy patrol in collaboration with the Maritime Component of Operation AWATSE has discovered two punctured points along the NNPCL pipeline in Lagos.

Base Information Officer of the NNS Beecroft, H. A. Collins, disclosed this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

Ms Collins, sub-lieutenant, said the discovery was made on 1 November between ATLAS COVE and Ijegun

She said the NNS Beecroft patrol team responded to credible intelligence leading to the discovery of the punctured points.

She stated that the points were being utilised by saboteurs to connect hoses and pumping machines to siphon huge quantities of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), conveyed along the pipeline thereby posing a significant threat to the nation’s product availability as well as economic well-being of Nigerians.

The statement said,” In an outstanding display of dedication to safeguard national interest and protection of critical infrastructure, the NNS BEECROFT patrol team, in collaboration with the Maritime Component of Operation AWATSE led by the Commander NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Olumide Oguntuga, has once again displayed unwavering commitment in eradicating pipeline vandalism by harnessing technology and Human Intelligence (HUMINT) for operational efficiency.

“This innovative approach has proven to be a game-changer, resulting in a remarkable increase in the team’s ability to detect and deter criminal activities along the NNPCL pipeline.

“At approximately 11:45 am, on 1 November 2023 between ATLAS COVE and Ijegun in Lagos State, the NNS BEECROFT patrol team swiftly responded to credible HUMINT, which led to the discovery of two punctured points along the NNPCL pipeline.

These points were being utilised by saboteurs to connect hoses and pumping machines to siphon huge quantities of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), conveyed along the pipeline, posing a significant threat to the nation’s product availability as well as the economic well-being of Nigerians.

“This commendable action by the Naval team not only preserves national infrastructure and availability of petroleum products but also significantly averts outbreak of catastrophic fire with attendant consequences on life and property,”

Ms Collins said following the discovery of the punctured points, the NNPCL has been alerted, and immediate repairs are underway to stall losses.

She added that simultaneously, efforts are ongoing to detect and rectify other potential vulnerabilities along the pipeline, ensuring a comprehensive approach to deter future illicit activities.

“This discovery undoubtedly brings to the fore, that the Nigerian Navy, under the leadership of Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, Chief of the Naval Staff, remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime domain and fostering economic prosperity for our beloved nation.

“The Nigerian Navy is proud to be at the forefront of combating pipeline vandalism, ensuring a safer and more prosperous Nigeria,” the NNS Beecroft spokesperson said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

