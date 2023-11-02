The Labour Party (LP) says the ranking of Bayelsa as the second poorest state in Nigeria is a sign of failure by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration in the state.

Udengs Eradiri, the state LP candidate for the 11 November governorship poll, said this in Yenagoa on Thursday when he spoke with reporters.

He said the state’s poor rankings in all economic and developmental indices remained an eloquent testimony that the PDP-led administration had failed to perform.

He said the PDP had nothing to campaign with, saying that he could not wrap his head around the “stinking poverty” in the state despite its small population and huge revenue allocations from various sources.

The LP candidate attributed the underdevelopment of the state to “many years of incompetence, avarice, profligacy and anti-people policies of the PDP”, saying that the current administration had no idea of how to tackle the issues.

“Why is Governor Douye Diri and the PDP still campaigning for a second term? Data technology company, StatiSense, recently unveiled the Multidimensional Poverty Index of 2022 report of the National Bureau of Statistics.

“That report exposed the number of people living in multidimensional poverty in the oil-rich Niger Delta states. That report is alarming, and distressing and goes to show the failure of the PDP leadership of Bayelsa since 1999.

“It shows that the PDP leadership and the current government of Diri diverted and squandered all our commonwealth.

“Bayelsa has the red flag in all developmental indices. It will shock you to know that 2.61 million people out of the 2.9 million people are languishing in abject poverty.

“This is to say that 88 per cent of our population are extremely poor despite the humongous resources and revenue coming into this state,” he said.

He added: “While Sokoto, a desert, occupies the first position, Bayelsa, an oil-rich state is coming second.

“What other proof do we need to know that the PDP has remained the whirlwind that will not blow this state and our people any good?

“What other evidence do we need as a people to know that this forthcoming election affords us the people, an opportunity to kick out Diri and his party?

“They mean no good for our state and should be given a red card”.

‘Solid fresh beginning’

Mr Eradiri also said that the ranking of Bayelsa as the third among the states with the worst unemployment rate in the country was proof that the PDP had no business seeking reelection.

He called on the people to massively vote for the credible alternative offered by the LP, saying that with his People, Education, Agriculture, Power agenda he would give the state a “solid fresh beginning”.

The state’s Commissioner for Finance, Maxwell Ebibai, in a statement, faulted the report by StatiSense, saying that the parameters used in the rankings were questionable and did not meet best practices.

(NAN)

