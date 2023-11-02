A former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Anyinna Joseph Chuta, is dead.

Aged 86, Mr Chuta, a professor of economics, died in the Commonwealth of Virginia, the United States, according to a statement signed by Chimere Chuta on behalf of his family.

Born on July 3, 1937, the late Mr Chuta had joined the services of Nasarawa State University when he stepped out of retirement in 2004 to take up appointment as Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and between 2009 and 2010 served as Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic).

Before going to the Nasarawa State University, Mr Chuta had served Nigeria in various capacities and was dedicated to developing a generation of youths with a firm belief that they would one day be of great service to Nigeria.

He had returned to Nigeria in 1983 after achieving a Ph.D. from Michigan State University and lectured at the Federal University of Technology, Yola, Adamawa State. He was then appointed as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the defunct University of Maiduguri, Yola Campus.

In 1988, he was appointed as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Students Loans Board, Abuja, where he served until 1993.

He was then re-appointed as the Administrator of the newly established Nigerian Education Bank. In 1999, he was appointed the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Education Bank. He was at the Education Bank until his retirement in 2001. The Nigerian Student Loans Board and the Nigerian Education Bank were focused on providing educational loans to Nigerian youths.

He was later called out of retirement by then President Olusegun Obasanjo to serve as a member of the Presidential Advisory Council on Youth Affairs from March 2001 to May 2007.

In 2002, Mr Chuta established Misec International, which served as an information technology consulting firm that also provided internet access for Nigerian youths.

The late professor of economics is survived by his wife, C. R. Chuta; five children, 11 grandchildren, a great-grandchild; two sisters, and a brother.

He will be buried on 22 December 2023 at his residence in Akwete, Ukwa-East Local Government Area of Abia State.

