Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the new senator for Kogi Central has taken her seat at the upper legislative chamber in Abuja.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, a lawyer and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was sworn in as senator at the plenary on Thursday.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, directed the Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, to administer the oath of office to the new senator at about 11:41 a.m.

After taking the oath of office, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan had a handshake with the Senate President, who handed a copy of the Senate standing rules to her.

She, thereafter, exchanged pleasantries with other senators before she was led to her seat by a sergeant at arms.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan replaced Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In September, the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lokoja nullified the victory of Mr Ohere at the senatorial election.

Dissatisfied with the judgement, Mr Ohere approached the Court of Appeal to seek redress but the court on Tuesday upheld the judgement of the tribunal declaring Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan as the authentic winner of the 25 February senatorial election.

