A 36-year-old man, Victor Ameh, was on Thursday arraigned at a Kaduna Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N4.2 million from a cryptocurrency firm.

Mr Ameh, a resident of Marafa in Kaduna, is charged with conspiracy and theft.

The prosecution led by Chidi Leo, a police inspector, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on 20 July at Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna.

Mr Leo alleged that the defendant conspired with one other, at large and unlawfully withdrew N4.2 million from his employer’s account.

He further said that the defendant was arrested when an investigation into the matter was carried out.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 (7) and 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with one surety in like sum.

Mr Emmanuel said that the surety, who must be a blood relation to the defendant, must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Kaduna State Government.

He adjourned the case until 9 December for a hearing.

(NAN)

