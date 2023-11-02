Brian Etuk, Director of Public Affairs, Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), has said the corporation received about 3,293 entries in different categories at the end of October for the Zuma Film Festival (ZUFF).

Mr Etuk said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

NAN reports that the 13th edition of the ZUFF opens its global call for entries from 15 June 15 to 15 November.

According to Mr Etuk, the figure was made available by the corporation’s data analyst, capturing the six categories of films submitted for the competition.

He said that 1,822 entries were received for Short Films and Videos, Documentary Films and Videos, 584 entries and Student Film and Videos, 470 entries.

Others are Animation and Cartoons, 299 entries, Children’s Film and Videos, 83 and Feature Film and Videos, 35.

He said that the previous festival had impacted the Nigerian economy and innovation of computer-intensive entities.

Mr Etuk said since 2017, the corporation has improved its team by ensuring that the festival was held yearly, as well as making it a continental event and not a Nigeria event.

“There will be participation across the continent, starting with Morocco and then to South Africa.

“We intend to have more robust participation from those countries during this year’s edition.

“Germany, Spain, American Embassies and South Africa are on board. We hope they will pull their resources to ensure that their filmmakers are part of the event.

“The MoU we signed with South Africa is yielding fruits; many South Africans have indicated interest to participate in the festival,’’ he said.

“We organise festivals to recognise and reward people who have contributed to the development of the industry.

“But we also look forward to knowing how to sustain the industry; so we can pay attention to master classes and mentorship.

“Some people will mentor upcoming filmmakers and also be at the business sessions at the event,’’ he said.

Mr Etuk said that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) would put filmmakers through various rebate systems inherent in our tax systems to enhance film production.

“We are trying to make sure that we have a better tax reward system across the federation, where filmmakers can benefit to enhance their production.

“We hope that this year’s outing will elevate more Nigerians in the committee of nations, as a film destination hub and creative giant of Africa,’’ he said.

Mr Etuk explained further that the outcome of such should translate into improvement of content creation, distribution and exhibition, employment and wealth creation.

NAN reports that the submission of entries for ZUFF opened on June 15 and will close at midnight (WAT) on 15 November.

The awards categories include Best Cinematography, Best Script, Best Animation, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Documentary, Best Foreign Film, Best Student Film, Best Picture, and Best Indigenous Film.

The festival with the theme, ’Cultural Conveyance,’ will be held from 1 December to 8 December in Abuja.

(NAN)

