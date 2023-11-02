The House of Representatives Committee on Information Technology on Wednesday held its inaugural meeting, promising to support the executive to make Nigeria a true IT-driven powerhouse.

Speaking on behalf of the members, the Chairman of the Committee, Stanley Olajide (PDP, Oyo), said the panel will introduce legislation that will drive the process.

“Let us move forward with the conviction that our work in this committee will be instrumental in shaping a more connected and secure future for our dear country.

“Together, we can make a profound difference in the information technology landscape, bringing our nation to the forefront of global technological advancement,” he said.

Nigeria’s new Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, recently launched a strategic blueprint document titled: ‘Accelerating our Collective Prosperity through Technical Efficiency.”

One of the main pillars of the blueprint is to help Nigerian tech startups raise a total of $5 billion yearly in funding rounds by 2027.

Speaking on the ICT sector, Mr Olajide said the committee will help in the formulation of a comprehensive national policy which shall ensure compliance with communications technology in Nigeria.

“I extend my hand of fellowship to each and every one of you, urging us to seize this opportunity to drive the information technology sectors to the forefront of our national development,” the lawmaker said.

He also informed his colleagues that the responsibility of the committee will cover the following agencies; Galaxy Backbone Limited, Nigeria Data Protection Commission, National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Nigeria Communication Satellite, and National Information Technology Development Agency.

