The House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, on Wednesday, held a public hearing on the N2.17 trillion supplementary money bill that President Bola Tinubu sent to the National Assembly for approval.

The Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen on Tuesday referred the bill to the Appropriations Committee, chaired by Abubakar Bichi (APC, Kano).

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Works Minister, David Umahi, Agriculture Minister, Abubakar Kyari, and others appeared before the lawmakers to defend the allocations to their respective ministries.

The security profile of the budget was defended by the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, the Director General of the State Security Service (SSS), Yusuf Bichi, the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of Air Staff, Hassan Abubakar and others.

Bad road networks

Mr Umahi, while defending the proposed N300 billion for the Ministry of Works, said the roads across the country need urgent interventions because of the state they are.

The former Ebonyi State governor said the bad state of the roads is fueling insecurity because non-state actors take advantage of the failed portions of the roads to rob and kidnap people for ransom.

“Roads have a lot to do with our revolution, security and resetting the country. Road has the ability to reset security— the kidnappings that are happening all over the country, most of them happen where the roads have failed.

“Let me also say that without roads, it is difficult to enhance our agricultural revolution. This is very important. The people of this country need roads to be done for them.

“Right now, the economy of our states is in jeopardy because most of our interstate movement is very difficult now. I travelled from Abuja to Benin, I spent 14 hours on the road, not due to the inability of the ministry of works but due to inappropriate funding. Some roads have lasted for 17 years, some 20 years,” he said.

Mr Umahi also appealed to the members of the House to create special intervention funds for road reconstruction, as he described the state of the ministry of works as “sickly”.

He noted that the lawmakers must create a smart means of financing roads in Nigeria.

“The National Assembly must wear a thinking cap in ways we can address road funding. Finally, let me appeal to the National Assembly–for the executive to attend to your intervention motions, we must have a contingency fund. We appeal to you to give us contingency fund with respect to motions, with respective to the directive,” he said.

Transforming FCT

While defending the N100 billion budget of the FCT, Mr Wike said the administration is committed to transforming the capital city by ensuring connection through rail.

He informed the lawmakers that the administration is committed to the 2024 completion date for the Abuja Metroline Rail.

The minister said the rail project is facing a major challenge of foreign exchange because the Chinese contractor, the CCECC, has refused to accept Naira for the dollar component of the project.

“Talking about the completion of the Abuja railway, you would agree with me that this is one project that Mr President cares so much about which will help in decongesting our traffic.

“The amendment that I want to make is, yes, N22 billion is allocated for train, but our problem is the dollar component of the project. This project was awarded in naira and dollar components. Now CCECC said they want their $7 million component, so I will plead, if it is possible that we can provide the dollar component and the remaining can be given in naira,” he said.

Mr Wike also explained that N3.4 billion will be used to buy vehicles for the security agents in the city to end insecurity.

“Out of the N100 billion, we are allocating N3.4 billion for security—buying of vehicles. Security agencies have complained of lack of operational vehicles. You remember what has happened with “one-chance” and the rest of them.

“Insecurity has been a major thing in the FCT before I came on board. We thought that we should be able to tackle it by providing logistics for the various security agencies,” he said.

Following his presentation, Mr Wike was allowed to take a bow and leave.

Subsequently, the committee went into a closed-door session for the security component of the budget.

Budget defence procedures

Earlier, the chairman of the committee said every relevant ministry, department and agency was invited by the committee.

“At the end of the hearing, we will collate our analysis in a report and send it back to the House. I have divided this into two sections. We will start with the non-security agencies, and later, we will go into an executive session for the security agencies,” he said.

