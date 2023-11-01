The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has introduced e-booking and e-ticketing of vehicles in the Federal Capital City, Abuja, to block revenue leakages.

Abdulateef Bello, director of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), FCTA, made this known during a training of operational staff of the directorate on e-booking and e-billing systems in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Bello explained that the move was to curb revenue leakages and promote transparency, accountability, and effectiveness in the FCT traffic management system.

He said that the implementation of the e-ticketing system would begin in the city centre due to the heavy traffic before it would be extended to the suburbs in days to come.

The director explained that the system would allow offenders to appeal or protest unsatisfactory bookings to ensure justice and address discrepancies.

“This evolution will empower DRTS officers to serve the public better by delivering services that are not only seamless but efficient and transparent.

“The new paperless system exemplifies our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to serve our community with unparalleled efficiency and integrity.

“This will equally eliminate the challenges associated with manual systems. It will also help us to manage fines and ticketing systems while minimizing revenue leakages,” he said.

Mr Bello said that with the e-platforms in place, the directorate would be able to have a comprehensive record of all transactions.

This, he said, would ensure that every money due to the government goes to the government and is accounted for.

He added that the systems offer seamless payment options for offenders and would enhance their overall experience while interacting with the officials of the directorates.

“It provides easy access to penalty records from various endpoints, audit trail history and other related data analytics.

“This will ensure accountability and informed decision-making,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was attended by all operational staff from the 22 commands of the directorates.

(NAN)

