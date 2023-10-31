The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed concern over the “nonchalant attitude” shown by South-east youths in the ongoing police recruitment exercise in Nigeria.

Background

The Nigeria Police Force, on 13 October, announced the commencement of recruitment into the rank of police constables in the General Duty and Specialist Cadres.

They said the Police Recruitment Board would open the application portal for six weeks from 15 October to 26 November.

The Police Service Commission (PSC), a week later, announced that it had received 288,266 applications for recruitment of constables.

The PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed that 217,300 Nigerian youths had applied for general duty posts while 70,676 others applied for specialist cadres.

Ohanaeze reacts

In a statement on Monday, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, said the “lack of interest by Igbo youths” in applying for the recruitment was “disturbing.”

Mr Iwuanyanwu said it is worrisome that the Igbo youths were not interested in taking up a career in Nigeria’s security forces, unlike their counterparts in the northern part of the country.

“I have observed with dismay the nonchalant attitude shown by the youths of the South-east of Nigeria towards the ongoing recruitment exercise for General Duty Constables of the Nigeria Police Force,” he said in the statement.

“The lack of interest by the Igbo youths towards the Nigeria Police Force is disturbing because it is only by enlisting in the Police Force that offers the unique possibility of becoming a senior police officer in the future,” Mr Iwuanyanwu stated.

The Igbo leader called on South-east governors, traditional rulers, various Ohanaeze leaders in South-east states, town union presidents and religious leaders in the region to use their various structures to “sensitise the Igbo youths to embrace the opportunity provided by the ongoing recruitment exercise.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

