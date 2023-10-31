A Pentecostal church pastor killed during a gunfight between security officials and kidnappers in July in Ogun State has been posthumously cleared of involvement with the kidnappers.

Saheed Adisa was killed by officials of the Ogun State Security outfit, So-Safe-Corps, on 25 July at Abule-Ori in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

It had then been reported by sections of the media that the fallen cleric was one of the suspected kidnappers.

However, three months later, the commander of the agency, Soji Ganzallo, said on Monday at a press conference he held at the headquarters of the agency in Abeokuta that Mr Adisa was killed in error.

The conference was attended by members of the late Mr Adisa’s immediate family who said they had been traumatised by his portrayal as a kidnapper.

Mr Ganzallo said the security officials were chasing the kidnappers who had allegedly kidnapped some members of Mr Adisa’s church when the gunfight ensued.

“The kidnapping case took place on July 15th 2023 at Abule Ori in Obafemi-Owode Local Government,” Mr Ganzallo narrated. “So-Safe-Corps rescued seven church members kidnapped. Ironically, during the crossfire with the bandits, the pastor was hit by bullets.”

He said the deceased pastor was from Oke-Olokun, Ibadan in Oyo State.

His family members at the press conference denied the speculation that the cleric was a member of the kidnap gang.

Those at the event to clarify the incident were two widows of Mr Adisa – Temilade and Olubukola – as well as his daughter, Adewunmi Adelaja, and son, Adeyemi.

The son, who responded on behalf of the family, thanked the security outfit for setting the records straight concerning their father.

