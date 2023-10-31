President Bola Tinubu has joined friends and family in the celebration of Afe Babalola, Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, who clocked 92 on 30 October.
The president felicitated the legal luminary, businessman, educationist, and philanthropist, whose visionary leadership, courage, and versatility have impacted generations, inspiring and growing many leaders within and outside the country.
President Tinubu noted with deep appreciation, the large-heartedness of Mr Babalola as he provides opportunities for many to find and fulfil their dreams in different areas of life, especially in education, as well as his contributions to raising the standards of medicare by sponsoring research and providing medical facilities.
The president wished Mr Babalola many more years in good health and the service of humanity.
Chief Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
October 30, 2023
