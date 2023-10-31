President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the Nwabueze family, the government and people of Anambra State, on the passing of renowned constitutional lawyer and former Minister of Education, Ben Nwabueze, SAN.
President Tinubu describes the death of the foremost constitutional lawyer as a profound loss, saying Mr Nwabueze’s knowledge of the law was outstanding.
“Prof. B.O. Nwabueze’s contribution to the precedents and principles of the nation’s constitution is notable. His involvement in the drafting of the 1979 constitution is a legacy that stands him out as well as his outstanding contributions to the legal profession at large,” the president says.
READ ALSO: Lagos APC appoints Gbajabiamila, Tinubu’s wife into GAC
Mr Tinubu asked his family, the good people of Anambra State, and Nigerians in general to take solace in the worthy legacy that the deceased left behind.
The president prayed that God Almighty grant the gentle soul of Prof Nwabueze eternal rest.
Chief Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)
October 30, 2023
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999