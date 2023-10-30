A middle-aged man, Chigozie Emmanuel, on Monday, told an Ikeja High Court how his pastor, Elijah Emenandy, allegedly introduced pornography, masturbation and anal sex to him in his church office.

Mr Emmanuel, who was led in evidence by the Lagos State counsel, Olu Azeez, testified against the cleric, who is charged with sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault.

The alleged survivor told the court that the incident happened when he was 19 years old, and the defendant was his pastor.

He said that the defendant had, in December 2020, told his mother that he had a vision about the witness, where he would die in February 2021 and requested that his mother bring him for prayers immediately.

According to him, when his mother told him, he did not take it seriously, but the defendant sent a message again that he should see him immediately.

Narrating how he went to see the pastor, the alleged survivor said: “My mum and I then went to see him in his church during an evening programme. Afterwards, when he wanted to see me, he asked if my mum should come along, but I said I could handle it.

“He told me we had met before in a church (name withheld) and that he was my teacher in the church, and then I remembered how I knew him. He said he got a vision of how I died in February 2021, and I asked if he should give me a solution. He said he would pray for me and I should come for counselling every Tuesday; he told me other things and that he would give me spiritual assignments. He asked me questions like if I had ever had sex before or masturbated and if I watched pornography; he also asked if I had wet dreams or if I was into fraud. I said I had not done those things, but I was about getting into fraud.

“He advised me not to get into fraud, and I should change my lifestyle, and I did; I stopped wearing earrings, my dress code and how I speak.”

The witness said that one of the days after that, he called him to his office and asked him to take off his trousers and that he should touch his manhood until he became hard, but he said he could not because he had never done that before.

Onset of abuse

He told the court that in the days afterwards, the defendant would take off his clothes and ask him to do the same and sit on his lap and then make him suck the defendant’s nipples.

He told that court that, at first, he refused, but the defendant told him that he was releasing powers from his body parts to wade off any spirit of death.

The alleged survivor said the defendant started showing him porn videos on his phone to teach him how to masturbate in his church office.

He said that the pastor took him to his friend’s house, where he did the same and asked him to stand on a Bible and masturbate.

The witness said he could not do what the pastor asked him to do; he, therefore, stepped aside from the bible and went to the bedside where the defendant lay watching him.

“After trying for some time, I ejaculated, and the defendant looked at my semen and said it was ok,” he noted.

According to the witness, the pastor told him that he should ejaculate more often and then called him to the bed to lay with him and suck his nipples.

“He asked me to suck his nipple until he ejaculated and said that was how he had helped other boys, and that was how we did that at his friend’s house twice after that day. Then we started again at the church, and he would go naked and ask me to suck his nipples and masturbate, that every time we ejaculate together, life was transferred from his own to mine so that I won’t die. I believed him because he was like my spiritual father.

“He then promised to help with my education and everything, that I should move to his house after telling my mum, but I did not tell my dad. I moved to his room and parlour self-contained apartment somewhere in Mile 2. I met a guy, a lady and a baby in the house. The lady and the child slept in the room while we slept in the parlour. At night, he started touching me again and made me suck his nipples while he sucked mine; we did this every night.”

Anal sex

The witness further said that the defendant, after that, requested to penetrate his anus, but he refused, and the following day the defendant was angry and said he refused to do the work of God with him last night.

He told the court that days later, because the defendant was persistent, he agreed to anal sex and was seriously bruised afterwards because he bled for two days.

According to him, the pastor made him masturbate with the defendant twice daily while the next assignment was to drink his urine an act he said he refused at first but later did after much persistence.

The alleged survivor further said that the defendant would ejaculate in his mouth and said it was power being transferred.

He said the defendant also told him to eat his faeces, which he did once and vomited. However, the problem started when he started watching pornography on his own with the phone the defendant gave to him.

He said the defendant asked him always to watch same-sex pornography and not the opposite, and he would beat him up whenever he had a wet dream, piercing his manhood, scrotum, and stomach with a syringe.

He informed the court that on one of those days, the defendant used the middle to pierce his veins, and black blood started gushing.

He said that after torturing the alleged survivor, the defendant would say he should feel the pains he felt spiritually when he disobeyed.

More abuse

The alleged survivor said that at one time, the defendant pierced his body, used St. Micheal oil on his eyes, poured grounded pepper on his body that was bleeding and asked him to eat the faeces of a dog, which he did after much force, and he vomited.

Justice Oyindamola Ogala adjourned the case until 11 December and 14 December for continuation of trial.

The defendant, who appeared sick and was reported to have been brought from the hospital, is standing trial on a three-count charge of sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault.

The offences contradict Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He pleaded not guilty on arraignment.

(NAN)

