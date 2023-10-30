The Police have arrested two minors for allegedly setting their school on fire in the Isheri-Olofin area of Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Police spokesperson in the state, Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Monday.

Mrs Odutola explained that the minors, aged six and nine, reportedly gained access to one of the unlocked classrooms at Community Primary School, Isheri Olofin, on Sunday and set fire to books left behind by teachers and pupils.

The police spokesperson noted that the incident was reported to the police by a chief in the community.

Mrs Odutola said upon receiving the report, the Anti-Crime and Detectives Unit of the police visited the scene and brought the alleged children to the police station for interrogation.

She explained that the police would contact their parents “as this is a very serious crime for these children to get themselves involved in.”

Meanwhile, she said the police would unravel and update members of the public in due course if other persons might have instigated the children.

(NAN)

