The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and thundery weather conditions from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted sunny skies over the northern region on Monday with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba during the afternoon and evening periods.

According to it, sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the North Central region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the FCT, Benue, Nasarawa and Kogi states during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are expected over the southern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Osun, Oyo, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Ondo, Edo, Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Abia, Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River,’’ it stated.

The agency anticipated sunny skies and hazy conditions on Tuesday over the northern region with prospects of afternoon and evening thunderstorms over parts of Taraba.

According to NiMet, sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the North Central region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Benue, Kwara and Kogi during the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected over the southern region with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Edo, Ekiti, Oyo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River,’’ it stated.

NiMet envisaged dust haze conditions on Wednesday over the northern region with prospects of evening thunderstorms over parts of Taraba.

The agency anticipated sunny skies with patches of clouds over the North Central region in the morning hours of Wednesday.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Benue and Kogi.

“Cloudy skies with spells of sunshine are expected over the South with isolated thunderstorms over parts of Imo, Ondo, Edo, Enugu, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River during the afternoon and evening hours.

“The public is advised to take necessary precautions due to dust particles presently in suspension in the atmosphere,’’ it stated.

The agency urged individuals with respiratory ailments to protect themselves as the current dusty weather condition could have adverse effects on their health.

According to it, strong winds are likely to precede and accompany the thunderstorms. Citizens are advised to take necessary safety precautions.

“All airline operators are advised to avail themselves of weather reports and alerts periodically from NiMet for effective planning of their operations,’’ it stressed. (NAN)

