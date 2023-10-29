The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of two persons who suffocated while clearing a diesel reservoir on Saturday night in the state.

This is contained in a statement shared with journalists on Sunday in Kano, the state capital, by the Public Relations Officer of the fire service, Saminu Abdullahi.

He said that the incident occurred along Katsina Rlad by Baban Gwari roundabout in Fagge Local Government Area.

Mr Abdullahi gave the names of the deceased as Philip Osando, 40, and Philip Emmanuel, 35.

“We received an emergency call from one police inspector, Abubakar Surajo, at about 08:20 p.m. on Saturday, and we sent our rescue team to the scene at about 08:27 p.m.”

Mr Abdullahi said the deceased were informed at their place of work to get ready to receive diesel, and they entered the diesel reservoir to clear the tank, but couldn’t come out.

He said that the victims were retrieved by fire service personnel and handed over to the police.

Mr Abdullahi added that the two were conveyed to the hospital where doctors confirmed them dead.

“Safety is for everyone, think before you do anything to avoid any unforeseen circumstances,” he warned.

