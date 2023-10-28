The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Friday, reserved judgement on the appeals filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its Bayelsa State governorship candidate, Timipre Sylva, over his disqualification by the Federal High Court in Abuja earlier in October.

The Federal High Court had disqualified Mr Sylva as the APC candidate in the 11 November election on the grounds that he was not eligible to take part in the election, having taken the oath of office twice and ruled for five years as governor of Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appeals were against the 9 October judgement delivered by Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

A member of the APC, Demesuoyefa Kolomo, who described himself as a registered voter, had, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/821/2023 filed on 3 June, prayed the court to delete Mr Sylva’s name from the list of candidates vying for the election, having taken an oath of office twice as governor.

Mr Sylva is a former governor of Bayelsa State and former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

A three-member panel of the court, led by Haruna Tsammani, reserved the judgement after counsel for the parties made their final submissions and adopted their written briefs on Friday.

When the case was called, the lawyer to Mr Sylva, Akinlolu Kehinde, a Senior Advocate Nigeria (SAN), and counsel for the APC, K. O. Balogun, urged the court to allow the appeals, set aside the 9 October judgment and affirm Mr Sylva’s candidacy.

Arguments

Mr Kehinde observed that Mr Kolomo claimed the matter was a public interest action and that it was based on sections 180 and 182 that the suit was filed.

The senior lawyer, however, argued Mr Sylva only spent six months, three weeks and two days based on his first oath of office, m in office before the election was nullified.

He wondered why the trial court would have given judgement in Mr Kolomo’s favour, having not participated in the primary election that produced Mr Sylva as an aspirant in accordance with Section 285.

He submitted that Mr Koloma lacked locus (legal right) to institute the suit, hence, it ought to have been dismissed.

“Section 285 strictly defines that you must be an aspirant to challenge an election and there is a timeframe within which to challenge the poll,” he said.

“We urge this honourable court to look at our processes and agree with us that the judgment was a hatchet job just to tie this man (Sylva) not to campaign and participate in the election,” he said.

He said Mr Sylva’s name had been removed from INEC’s list of candidates for the poll based on the lower court’s judgement, urging the court to allow their appeals.

Mr Balogun also argued that it was wrong for the trial court to have entertained the suit by Mr Kolomo because he lacked the locus to approach the court.

He faulted the decision of Mr Okorowo, to the effect that Sylva took the oath of office twice as Governor of Bayelsa State.

“In 2007 he (Sylva) was elected the Governor of Bayelsa State, but within few months, the Court of Appeal (which was then the final court for governorship election petition) sacked him.

“He contested again in 2008 and won. The eight months that he earlier spent in office was nullified,” he said, arguing that the FHC should not have agreed with Kolomo because those months were voided by the court.

“What he (Kolomo) is doing is fighting a proxy war. He cannot be a member of the APC and be fighting to destroy its candidate and chances at the election.

“What the 1st respondent (Kolomo) is asking this court to do is to deem the nullified months as 4 years,” Mr Balogun said.

Comments from the bench

Members of the court’s panel also wondered why Mr Kolomo, who claimed to be a member of the APC, but not an aspirant, who participated in the party’s primary, would want to destroy his party’s chance in an election.

They said instead, he would have voted for another party in the poll if he assumed Mr Sylva did not deserve his vote.

The panel also condemned the attitude of the counsel who failed to advise their clients appropriately on such issues, saying “It is a moral issue.”

Mr Balogun later informed the court that his client filed a motion to compel INEC to reverse its decision to remove Mr Sylvia’s name from the list of candidates for the election.

The presiding justice, Mr Tsammani, said since the court had chosen to hear the main appeals, it was unnecessary to hear any interlocutory motions.

Lawyer to Mr Kolomo, Abiodun Amuda-Kanike, a professor and SAN, urged the court to dismiss the appeal and affirm the judgement of the trial court.

INEC’s lawyer, Ahmed Mohamed, also prayed the court to dismiss both appeals.

After taking all the arguments, the panel reserved judgment in the appeals at a later date to be communicated to the parties.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

