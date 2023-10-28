The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Taoreed Lagbaja, has directed the immediate enrollment of personnel of the 231 Battalion and 331 Artillery Regiment and their families into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Mr Lagbaja gave the directive at Abogo Largema Military Cantonment, Biu in Borno, during an assessment of army units in the area on Thursday.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, on Friday in Abuja.

He directed that the personnel and their nuclear families should be enrolled into the NHIS under the Cantonment Medical Reception Station (MRS).

Mr Lagbaja said that this was to enable them to access free medical care, adding that the number of beneficiaries per family would depend on the number of enrollees.

The COAS also promised to address the challenge of infrastructure deficit in the cantonment.

He appreciated the officers and soldiers of the units for their service to the nation in ensuring peace and stability in their area of responsibility.

The COAS noted that socio-economic activities had been restored in most parts of the state.

Mr Lagbaja informed the troops of the federal government’s intervention in providing comfort to serving and deceased personnel and their families through the disbursement of funds under its insurance scheme.

He said that efforts were being made to clear the backlog of beneficiaries of the Group Life Insurance Scheme and the Nigerian Army Personal Accident Assurance Scheme’’

The COAS also assured the troops that challenges of inadequate and dilapidated accommodation, as well as decaying infrastructure were receiving earnest attention across formations and units of the Nigerian army.

He charged them to reciprocate the government’s interventions by remaining dedicated, disciplined and loyal to the Constitution and Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The army chief also commended the troops of 301 Artillery Regiment, Gombe and 135 Special Forces Battalion, Buratai, for their gallantry.

He urged them to remain unwavering and sustain the momentum of ongoing operations to ensure security.

The Commanding Officers of the 231 Battalion and the 331 Artillery Regiment gave a combined brief on the security situation in their areas of responsibility and their challenges.

(NAN)

