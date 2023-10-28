The Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz, will next week visit Nigeria for two days.

Announced by the German Embassy in Nigeria, his visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations between Germany and Nigeria.

“This visit intends to accentuate Germany’s appreciation for the strong partnership over the years, and underlines the importance the German government places in Nigeria’s role in the region and globally,” the embassy said in a press release.

It will also explore opportunities at intensifying relations in the economic and cultural sectors as well as investment opportunities in Nigeria.

During his visit, the chancellor will meet with Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu and ECOWAS Commission President, Omar Touray in Abuja.

He will then proceed to Lagos where he will open a Nigeria-German Business Conference organised by the Nigerian-German Chamber of Commerce. While in Lagos, he will interface with representatives of Nigerian civil society as well as with Nigerian start-up entrepreneurs.

Mr Scholz will also take part in a tour of the city of Lagos to gain insights into the challenges and opportunities presented by a megacity such as Lagos.

Nigeria and Germany have diplomatic relations spanning over 60 years, with both countries being the most populous on their respective continents.

Mr Scholz will be accompanied by a delegation of high-ranking German business people including CEOs of some of the highest-valued German companies, as well as by a cultural delegation, the embassy noted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

