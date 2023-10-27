Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has constituted a seven-member investigative committee to probe alleged fraud and corrupt practices at Enugu College of Education Technical.

The college is owned by the state government.

The committee was mandated to investigate “grave” allegations of mismanagement and corrupt administrative practices in the management of the college and its Governing Council, according to a statement issued on Friday by the governor’s media office.

Members of the committee are also to investigate the alleged fraud involving Bluetag Technologies, a financial firm contracted to collect fees for the college with unresolved issues of over N84 million.

The statement said other terms of reference are “to ascertain the veracity of the alleged undue recruitment process and probe the subsequent increase in the college’s monthly subvention, and provide recommendations based on their findings regarding the appropriate measures and actions to address the issues raised in a petition to the government.”

Mr Mbah, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, a professor, inaugurated the committee at the Government House on Thursday, according to the statement.

Members of the committee include the Commissioner for Education in the state, Ndubueze Mbah, a professor, as chairperson, and Onuora Okeke as secretary.

Other members are Obiamaka Egbo, a professor, Ikechukwu Ani, a Catholic priest, Emma Onyeabor, Edmund Ngene, and Larry Oguego

The governor urged members of the committee to do a “credible” job and make appropriate recommendations for action.

“So, this committee is supposed to dig deep and unravel the issues surrounding all these allegations and provide recommendations based on your findings,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The committee was given two weeks to submit its report to the governor.

