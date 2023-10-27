The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has approved the appointment of Bisi Kazeem, an assistant corps marshal, to the rank of deputy corps marshal. The promoted officer will represent the southwest geopolitical zone on the top management team of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

Mr Kazeem, who currently heads the Corps Public Education Office, is a seasoned road safety administrator. He has held several positions since he enlisted in the nation’s road safety agency and attended many courses within and outside the country.

He has a Master of Science degree in Transport Studies from the Ogun State University (1996) and a Master of Arts in Peace and Security Studies from the University of Ilorin (2015).

Mr Kazeem s a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (2022), a fellow of the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (2022), member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police in the United States (2019); and an associate member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (2018).

Speaking on the appointment, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, expressed delight over the height of transparency and objectivity that heralded the appointment process.

Me Biu urged Bisi Kazeem to show more commitment and rededicate himself to achieving the corporate mission of the FRSC, which is to eradicate road traffic crashes and create a safer motoring environment in the country.

He stated that the promotion exercise is part of the Commission’s drive towards rewarding excellence, diligence and hard work which is in line with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership of the Corps.

He charged Mr Kazeem to put in his best in the course of duty as the new rank calls for more focus, more dedication, commitment and passion.

On his part , the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Akume, who approved the appointment on behalf of the Federal Government, wished Bisi Kazeem well.

Charles Edem

Corps Commander

Deputy Corps Public Education Officer

Federal Road Safety Corps

Headquarters, Abuja.

26 October, 2023.

