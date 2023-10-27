The Laoye ruling house of Ogbomoso has asked Ghandi Olaoye to move out of the palace of Soun of Ogbomoso and to stop parading himself as the occupant of the stool.

The Oyo State High Court had in Ogbomoso on Wednesday nullified the selection and installation of Mr Olaoye and ordered a fresh selection process for the stool of Soun.

The judge, Justice K.A. Adedokun, gave the order while ruling on an ex-parte motion filed by Kabir Olaoye, who is another contender for the stool.

In the suit marked HOG/27/2022, the plaintiff had alleged irregularities in the process that produced Ghandi Olaoye.

Mr Olaoye was installed on September 8, after the Oyo State government approved his selection by the kingmakers of the town.

His installation came almost two years after the throne became vacant following the death of Oba Jimoh Oyewumi on December 12, 2021. Mr Oyewumi had ruled the prominent Yoruba kingdom for 48 years until his death at the age of 95 years.

A palace source had said Mr Olaoye planned to appeal the judgement of the high court,

“The case will definitely be appealed and so, people should not fret. In the case instituted by Prince Olaoye, the judge said the process was proper and valid but now the same process is faulted. It is conflicting, the Appeal Court will resolve that. People should be calm,” The Punch newspaper quoted the source in a report on Thursday.

But the Olaoye ruling house, in a statement signed by its secretary, Saka Olaoye, and issued on Friday, said Ghandi Olaoye must first obey the order of the court by moving out of the palace.

“We understand and respect Mr.Ghandhi Olaoye’s right to appeal Wednesday’s judgment and we wish him well as he approaches the same Nigerian court

system whose processes, injunctions, and orders that he has so spectacularly disrespected and traduced.

“The judgment specifically directed Mr. Ghandhi Olaoye to vacate the Royal Palace forthwith and immediately cease to parade himself as the Soun of Ogbomoso. We hope that the court orders will be obeyed, even as he pursues any options for redress.

“As a matter of fact, he cannot approach the courts for an appeal if he does not obey a subsisting order of the court. It would be tantamount to contempt, in the face of the court.”

The ruling house reiterated that Ghandi Olaoye, who is one of its princes, had not applied to it for consideration for selection for the throne of Soun.

“Let it be on record that Mr. Ghandi Olaoye refused to submit himself to the sacred and traditional selection processes of the Laoye Ruling House. He refused to submit himself to the family’s processes and wishes, thinking he could use external influences to bludgeon the Laoye Ruling House into accepting him as our representative. He refused to obey court orders and injunctions issued by a Nigerian superior court of record.”

The ruling house also appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde to probe alleged corruption in the process that produced the deposed Oba.

“At a recent event in Iseyin, His Excellency Governor Seyi Makinde warned that he would personally invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate anyone including kingmakers alleged to be involved in giving or offering bribes to influence the selection of the next Alaafin of Oyo. In a similar vein, we call on His Excellency Governor Seyi Makinde to immediately invite the EFCC to investigate how the endorsement of the Ogbomoso Kingmakers was procured even after a well-communicated rejection by the Laoye Ruling House.

“As a Royal Family, we wish to put this ugly saga behind us and wish to state very clearly that the Laoye Ruling House is not for sale. We will do the needful and a more suitable prince will be presented who will have respect for our royal family as a unified and multi-religious unit, have respect for the laws and courts of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and finally one who will have respect for Ogbomoso native law, customs, and traditions.

“The court judgment removing Mr. Ghandi Afolabi Oladunni Olaoye as the representative of the Laoye Ruling House of Ogbomoso land from the exalted and revered stool of the Soun of Ogbomoso has restored our family’s honour, dignity, and good name.

“Let it be on record that Wednesday’s judgment should be of no surprise to the impostor. It remains unclear why there was frantic and unrestrained desperation to disobey court orders and why the Oyo State Government was pressured towards making announcements and installations before yesterday’s judgement was delivered.

“Even though it was universally known that the case had been adjourned for judgment, a 23-man committee was prematurely set up for a December coronation, all while the matter was sub judice.

“Some level of circumspection and restraint would have spared the illustrious Stool from the confusion that emanated from the premature parade of a Soun,” the Olaoye ruling house said in the statement.

