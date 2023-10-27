The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised media practitioners in Nigeria to adhere strictly to the ethics of the profession while on election coverage.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu said this at the commission’s quarterly meeting with representatives of media organisations on Thursday in Abuja

Mr Yakubu also pledged to work with the media in tackling fake news on election reporting.

“We welcome reports on the election. At the same time, you should form a bulwark against fake news.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission does not believe in censorship.

“We have said repeatedly that the best antidote to fake news is greater openness and regular and consistent engagement with stakeholders. We will continue to work together in this regard, ” he said.

Mr Yakubu, speaking on the commission’s preparations for the off-cycle governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi, said that 94 media organisations, deploying 1,255 personnel, had been accredited for the election.

He said in the next few days, the accredited media organisations would be notified of the date for the collection of the identity cards for their officials.

Mr Yakubu pledged to work with all stakeholders in delivering free and fair elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo.

“Election is a multi-stakeholder activity. In discharging our responsibilities, we will continue to engage with all stakeholders and one of such engagements is with the security agencies.

“In previous elections, media organisations have expressed concern about the safety of journalists, technical staff and protection of the equipment you deploy on election day.

“Similarly, you have on several occasions urged the commission to intercede with the security agencies to grant you unimpeded access to polling and collation locations.

“I want to reassure you that we will continue to do so as we engage with the security agencies both at the national level and in the three states,”Mr Yakubu said.

The Director News, Federal Radio Cooperation of Nigeria (FRCN), Husseina Bangshika, speaking on behalf of Media Executives, pledged continued support of the media for INEC.

She pledged the commitment of the media to work with the commission to address fake news during election.

Mrs Bangshika commended INEC for its sustained collaboration with the media, saying that the commission had come to understand that media was integral to the country’s electoral process and its democracy.

She enjoined the commission to continue to engage with the security agencies on the safety of journalists during the 11 November Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa governorship election.

(NAN)

