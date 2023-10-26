The ‘MOMENTUM’ Routine Immunization Transformation and Equity project in partnership with the Jigawa State Ministry of Health, has identified the challenges the state must tackle to enhance routine immunisation.

The ‘MOMENTUM’ is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by JSI Research and Training Institute, Inc. along with PATH, Accenture Development Partnerships, Results for Development (R4D), and CORE Group.

While unveiling the outcome of its research during a two-day workshop attended by PREMIUM TIMES in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State, health experts at the event said the study throws light on how healthcare is funded and how resources are managed for routine immunisation services in Jigawa State.

Routine immunisation in Jigawa

Routine immunisation of children prevents child mortality by building their immunity to withstand killer diseases such as meningitis.

Last year, the media reported that at least 65 children in 14 LGAs of Jigawa State died due to complications from meningitis, while most survivors were battling permanent deformities such as deafness, loss of sight, brain disorder and loss of limbs, among others.

According to official data from the state’s Primary Healthcare Development Agency, all the 762 Primary Healthcare Centres, and two tertiary hospitals are providing routine immunisation to 1.1 million eligible children. This campaign is coordinated by over 3,550 staff.

In terms of financing, the state government record revealed that all the health facilities receive monthly running costs.

The yellow fever campaign conducted in June in the state records 87 per cent coverage, and measles coverage was 91 per cent.

The Senior Program Officer, Result for Development, Jose Gonzalez, said Jigawa state’s 17 per cent budget for healthcare underscores the commitment of the state to enhancing its citizen’s well-being.

He said the health budget is the second-highest allocation after the education sector, underscoring the state’s commitment to citizens’ well-being and offering an opportunity to increase funding for routine immunisation.

“The study also emphasises the importance of reducing the state’s reliance on donor funding to ensure sustainable funding for routine immunisation. While Jigawa State’s commitment to healthcare is evident, the study has uncovered critical challenges.

“One of the most pressing issues is the lack of dedicated budgets for routine immunisation activities in Local Government Areas (LGA) plans, despite LGAs in Jigawa being responsible for overseeing routine immunisation through Primary Health Centers (PHCs).

“The study also revealed insufficient coordination among health officers at the LGA and State levels in Jigawa. Additionally, their limited experience with the health budgeting process and a general lack of knowledge about procedures during the annual budget preparation are hindering the efficient utilisation of available domestic funding mechanisms, Mr Gonzalez said.

In an address delivered on behalf of the Commissioner for Health, the Permanent Secretary, of the state’s Ministry of Health, Salisu Mu’azu, commended the collaborative approach taken in the study and development of an action plan, stating that the government recognises the importance of a transparent and partnership-oriented approach.

“We commend MOMENTUM’s commitment to actively involving us in this funding landscape study, from inception to this dissemination workshop. We look forward to validating findings and co-creating the solutions that will benefit our people,” Mr Mu’azu said.

Also, Usman Ahmed, the deputy director of the Department of Planning Research and Statistics at the state’s Ministry of Health and a co-investigator in the study said the findings of the funding landscape study will provide a valuable roadmap for enhancing resource mobilisation in Jigawa State.

“This is an effort that we are proud to have played a part in. While these findings highlight significant challenges, they also unveil numerous opportunities for action, Mr Ahmed, a medical doctor said.

Participants at the workshop also discussed the barriers to mobilising domestic funding. They proffered several solutions and action points to increase the prioritisation of routine immunisation activities in local government area plans, PREMIUM TIMES observed.

Also, Arowolo Ayoola, the lead consultant in the study said the workshop aims to facilitate practical solutions that will enhance routine immunisation in Jigawa.

“We are optimistic about the positive changes that the local solutions emerging from the workshop will bring to funding routine immunisation in Jigawa State.

“By addressing challenges and embracing opportunities, the state is advancing towards strengthening healthcare services, including routine immunisation, Mr Ayoola said.

