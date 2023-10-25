President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the passing of Adamu Fika, elder statesman and one-time Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, who died on Tuesday at the age of 90.

President Tinubu, in mourning the Wazirin Fika, recalled the salient roles he played in nurturing the enduring institution responsible for the articulation and implementation of public policies at a trying time for the Federal Civil Service.

He said the late Mr Fika’s contributions both as Head of Service and chairman of different civil service reform panels were indelible in the annals of Nigeria’s history.

“Alhaji Adamu Fika’s life of service to Nigeria saw him hold various important positions, before his elevation to the Office of Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; a post he held until his retirement,” the president said.

Condoling with the government and people of Yobe State, President Tinubu said Mr Fika left behind a legacy of accomplishments, integrity, passion for service, and commitment worthy of emulation by public servants and other compatriots.

“May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus,” the president prayed.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

October 25, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

