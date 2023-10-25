The House of Representatives has condemned the ill-treatment of passengers by airline operators.

The lawmakers condemned the frequent flight delays and cancellations without compensation.

The resolution was a sequel to a motion of urgent public importance moved by Kelechi Nwogu (PDP, Rivers) on Wednesday during plenary.

Moving the motion, Mr Nwogu said the House should be concerned about the frequent cancellation and delay of flights by airlines in Nigeria.

He said some passengers have had to sleep at airports due to frequent cancellations of flights.

“Some travellers had missed their medical, business, job interviews, aptitude tests, and appointments due to the delay or cancellation of their trips.

“A good number of travellers have had causes to sleep at the airport due to controllable delays or cancellations of movement by the operators.

“It takes a long time to refund tickets, to the extent that some passengers have to forfeit their money.

“Travellers are legally entitled to a full refund, which includes monies paid for the ticket, taxes, baggage fees, and extra and ancillary charges earned in the course of the journey,” Mr Nwogu said.

The lawmakers, therefore, resolved to urge the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and Chief Executive Officers of the Federal Airports Authority, and the Federal Competition and Consumers Commission to develop policies and regulations to protect and preserve the rights of travellers in Nigeria and ensure stringent implementation.

The Committees on Aviation and Legislative Compliance were mandated to ensure compliance with the resolution.

