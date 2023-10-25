The Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos State Sector Command, on Wednesday, said it arrested 417 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol in the state, between January and September 2023

Babatunde Farinloye, the state sector commander, said this during the flag-off of the corps’ “2023 Ember Months Campaign” in Badagry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the campaign is: ‘Speed Thrills but Kills: Drive Responsibly and Avoid Overloading’.

Mr Farinloye said driving under the influence of alcohol was one of the many offences recorded in the state regularly.

“We do record more than 1,000 contraventions monthly, and arrests have not deterred people

“That is why we have decided to bring in other measures such as education, sensitisation and training, in order to address the problem and reduce road crashes,” he said.

Accidents involving containers

On the issue of containers falling from trucks, the sector commander said that he had deployed personnel to tank farms, terminals and ports to check and certify vehicles before loading.

“They are there to ensure minimum safety standards, vehicle standards, driver’s standards and operators standards, all standards must be there.

“Some of the vehicles that are falling are beyond road safety if you look at them well. The majority of them are of a particular vehicle brand.

“They are old vehicles in the fleet of haulage businesses and their owners have refused to upgrade or change them.

“Most of the vehicles falling are not from ports or terminals. Some of them are from unknown terminals. They are from terminals where we don’t have personnel that regulate them,” he said.

He urged road users to always ensure their vehicles are road-worthy before plying highways.

William Manga, the unit commander, FRSC Badagry Unit Command, said it was his duty and responsibility to ensure the safety of road users, especially during the “ember months” with increased traffic and activities.

According to him, the theme of the 2023 Ember months campaign highlights two major factors that contribute to road crashes which are speeding and overloading.

“We have chosen this theme because we believe that raising awareness and promoting responsible driving habits can help reduce the number of road crashes during these ember months.

“Speeding continues to be a major cause of road crashes in our country. Many drivers, in an attempt to reach their destinations faster. disregard speed limits and put themselves and others at risk.

“We want to remind everyone that speed thrills for a moment, but it can kill instantly.

“It is important that we all obey speed limit regulations and drive at a safe and reasonable speed.

“Your life and the lives of others are more important than reaching your destination a few minutes earlier,” he said.

Overloading

Mr Manga said overloading was another major cause of crashes on the roads, urging motorists to follow the recommended weight limits for their vehicles and avoid overloading.

In his remarks, Joseph Gbenu, the chairman, Badagry-West Local Council Development Area (LCDA), urged motorists to ensure safety, while plying roads in Lagos.

According to him, the campaign should not be limited to “ember months” alone.

“This should be done monthly to ensure road crashes are reduced to a minimal level in the country.

“I thank the Lagos Sector Commander and Badagry unit commander, for bringing the campaign to Seme, in my council,” he said.

Adeyemo Arigbabuwo, chairman, Lagos State Parks and Garden (LASPAG), assured that they would collaborate with FRSC to ensure safety on Lagos roads.

Akeem Sanmi, the chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Seme Kweme, said the union had maintained a ban on alcohol in all its parks in Badagry.

He commended FRSC for flagging off the campaign at Seme Motor Park. (NAN)

