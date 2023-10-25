The Edo State Government on Tuesday inaugurated the National Animal Identification and Traceability system to create a database of livestock and other information on production for the purpose of traceability in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the identification system was launched during the 5th National Animal Husbandry Development Committee meeting held in Benin.

NAN also reports that the system is an initiative of the federal government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security with MEGACORP company as its technical partner and the Edo State Government as implementing partner.

Declaring the meeting open, Governor Godwin Obaseki said the launch of the identification system would go a long way in solving the farmers and herders crisis in the country.

Mr Obaseki, represented by the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Stephen Idehenre, noted that the agricultural sector required an extensive coordination for effective and efficient resources utilisation by farmers.

He said “As part of our institution reforms to strengthen the engine of government under EdoSTEP, I approved the creation of the Department of Animal Husbandry Services in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

“Thus, I will be right to say that the choice of Edo State to host this event is one of the benefits of our institution reforms in the civil service.

“Therefore, I am happy that Edo State has become a melting point for technocrats in the very diverse field of animal husbandry to discuss industry issues and to proffer appropriate solutions to grow the sector.

“We recognise that capacity and institution building are critical to success, hence our initiative to invest in agriculture education and innovation.

“Our intervention in the oil palm sector has been adjudged the biggest in Sub-Sahara Africa, with over 70,000 hectares of unencumbered land allocated to nine private investors for oil palm production.

“Presently, the Edo State Government is partnering with Heifer International and Amo Farms Sieberer Hatchery Limited to empower over 200,000 smallholder poultry farmers by 2030.

“Under this initiative, Amo Farms Sieberer Hatchery Limited will process made-in-Edo chicken, starting with 10,000 birds per day with a plan to scale-up as farmers’ production capacity increases,” he said.

Governor Obaseki urged the committee to come up with implementable strategies that would guide government at all levels to further develop the livestock industry that is worth over N33 trillion annually.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Ernest Umakhihe, thanked Governor Obaseki for hosting the event.

Mr Umakhihe noted that the livestock sector accounted for more than 40 per cent of the agricultural gross domestic product and 33 per cent of the world’s protein intake and supported over one billion people.

He added that Nigeria had the largest population of livestock in West Africa, accounting for about nine per cent of the contribution of Agriculture to the national GDP.

“The sector also has a huge economic potential worth over N33 trillion annually,” Mr Umakhihe said.

He explained that the ministry launched the animal identification system to create a database of identified livestock to discourage rustling in the country.

He urged other states to launch the system and commence its implementation.

The National President, Animal Science Association of Nigeria, Raymond Isiadinso, called on all Nigerians to work together to build a stronger and more resilient animal agriculture sector.

(NAN)

