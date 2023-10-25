The Taraba State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has decried the sharp increase in abductions of Christian clerics in the state.

The state chairman of CAN, Isaiah Magaji, who issued a press statement in Jalingo on Tuesday, said kidnapping of clerics and members of their families is becoming unbearable.

“CAN is saddened with the nefarious activities of kidnappers which are targeted on Christian clergymen and their families.

“It would be recalled that recently kidnappers stormed the residence of a clergyman with ECWA church in Mile six, Jalingo and many other clerics. The abductors made it clear that the clergy was their target. Again this Sunday another clergy with the CRC-N was abducted in his station at Tudun Haske, a village in Donga local government area of Taraba State alongside his family members and others.

“CAN condemned this nefarious act and called on the government to make security to the life and properties of Christian clerics a top priority as now they are the soft target of the kidnappers.

“CAN is worried that local Communities and villages are no longer safe as they are attacked frequently by these bad elements without caution and regard to humanity.

“This must not be allowed to continue to happen, the government should prioritise the security of the local communities across the state.

“Security presence should be felt in the local communities. The people should support security agencies with intelligence that will uncover the hideout of the criminals in their midst.

“The need for prayers for the mercy of God upon the land cannot be overemphasised. Believers should raise family altars and cry to God for a permanent solution to banditry and kidnapping in our vicinity.”

Taraba has continued to battle growing insecurity since the assumption of the administration of Agbu Kefas.

Kidnappers and bandits are increasingly attacking residents across the state.

In the last three months, more than 50 people, including at least 10 Christian clerics and members of their families have been kidnapped for ransom across the state.

Last week in Gindin Dutse, Donga Local Government, two clerics and six members of their families were kidnapped.

An undisclosed ransom was paid before they secured their release.

