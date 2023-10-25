Flights operation have resumed at the Kaduna International Airport has after months of suspension due to security threat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the airport was shut in March 2022, after a terrorist attack.

Adamu Sheikh, the Airport Manager disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Kaduna, the state capital, on Wednesday.

According to Mr Shiekh, the arrival of Air Peace ERJ-145, which touched down at the airport at 5:10 p.m. on Monday, marked the resumption of flights to the route.

The manager, who said more airlines were set to commence operations, assured that adequate security had been put in place for aircraft landing and take-off.

Also speaking, Fatima Ndayako, Air Peace Kaduna Station Manager, said the airline returned to the Kaduna route due to persistent request from customers.

She, however, gave the assurance that the airline would have daily operation to and fro Kaduna and Lagos.

ALSO READ: FAAN speaks on attack by bandits at Kaduna airport

NAN reports that passengers expressed happiness over the resumption of flights in Kaduna airport.

They urged government and other relevant agencies to ensure that the airport remained functional.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

