The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze and cloudiness from Wednesday to Friday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted dust haze on Wednesday over the northern region with a visibility range of 2 km to 5 km, especially in a few states like Kano, Katsina, Kaduna and Jigawa during the forecast period.

The agency said that sunny spells with few patches of clouds were anticipated over the north-central during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, hazy atmosphere with few patches of cloud is expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara, Niger and Benue states.

“The atmosphere over the southern parts of the country should be cloudy with intervals of sunshine, while morning thunderstorms are anticipated over Lagos, Delta, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Edo, Abia, Enugu, Anambra, Lagos, Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states,” it said.

The agency envisaged dust haze over the northern region during the forecast period on Thursday.

It anticipated sunny skies with patches of clouds over the north-central in the morning hours.

“Hazy atmosphere with few patches of clouds are expected over parts of Kwara, Plateau and Kogi states. There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa and Benue states in the afternoon and evening hours.

“The atmosphere over the southern parts of the country should be cloudy with spells of sunshine. However, we expect morning thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

”Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Anambra, Imo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers states,” it said.

The agency forecast dust haze over the northern region during the forecast period on Friday.

NiMet said that sunny skies with few patches of clouds were anticipated over the north-central during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, to be cloudy with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Akwa Ibom and Cross River states during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Oyo, Ondo, Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Abia, Lagos, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states,” it said.

The agency advised the public to take necessary precautions due to dust particles in suspension over the atmosphere.

“Individuals with respiratory ailments are to protect themselves as the current dusty weather condition is adverse to their health.

“Strong winds are likely to precede and accompany the thunderstorms, citizens are advised to take necessary safety precautions.

“All Airline operators are advised to avail themselves of weather reports and alerts periodically from NiMet for effective planning for their operations,” it said.

