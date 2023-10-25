The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has called for further intervention and support from the federal government in the areas of agriculture, healthcare and security.

Speaking with State House correspondents in Abuja after meeting with President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, Mr Sani emphasised the importance of collaboration with federal government agencies to tackle the challenges of Insecurity in the state.

“I came here to discuss with Mr President who has been supportive of what we are doing in Kaduna. So it is just a follow-up, on what he has been doing for us and today I came also to remind him about other areas.

The governor further applauded the president for his support to the state, describing the meeting as a “successful” one.

“We have a president that has taken Kaduna very seriously, and he is helping us in areas that we as a state cannot handle alone. He has been giving us the leadership and guidance,” he said.

On the issue of security, Mr Sani said “We need some more boots on the ground in areas like Birnin Gwari, Giwa as well as some local governments around Zangon Kataf, Kaura and some axis of Southern Kaduna.

” The military has recognised Kaduna as one of the states needing serious security support.

” The military generally considered Kaduna as one of the most important states that need this serious security support and intervention because, as you’re aware, security has something to do with the federal government, particularly when it comes to the issue of the service chiefs, the police and the DSS.”

