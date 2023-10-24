The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has decried the high prevalence of cervical cancer in Nigeria.

She was speaking at the national launch of the introduction of the HPV Vaccine into the routine immunisation schedule of the National Immunization Programme in Abuja.

She emphasised that the initiative does not end with the introduction of the vaccine into the routine immunisation schedule but there must be a focus on education and awareness about the virus.

Mrs Tinubu said regular screenings must be encouraged and there must be improved access to healthcare with behavioural interventions as well.

“For me, I will recommend that girls who are under 18 years of age and sexually active, avail themselves of the opportunity of this vaccine, to avoid a future of ill-health and possibly, death.

“ In conclusion, I want to emphasise that the introduction of the HPV vaccine into our routine immunisation schedule is a significant step forward in our mission to protect the health and future of our nation’s womenfolk and it will lead to a structured and systematic way of achieving a cervical cancer free generation,” she said.

The first lady noted that the initiative goes beyond preventing cervical cancer but also demonstrates the commitment of the administration of President Bola Tinubu administration to gender equity and empowering women to take control of their health.

Speaking earlier, the Coordinating Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, said the vaccine is safe, effective and already in use in several countries of the world.

“No father or mother who really understands they can prevent a serious disease will stop their daughters from taking the vaccine, except they really do not understand”.

In their goodwill messages, the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, health sector partners and others, said the introduction of the vaccine will go a long way to enhance the health of the female folk in the country.

Mrs Tinubu then supervised the administration of the vaccine to the girls present at the event

SIGNED

Busola Kukoyi

SA Media to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

