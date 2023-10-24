Actress Kate Henshaw on Tuesday applauded Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court for justice dispensation in the case of rape brought against a medical director in Lagos State, Olufemi Olaleye.

Mr Oshodi sentenced the Medical Director of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation to double life imprisonment for sexually assaulting and raping his wife’s 16-year-old niece.

Ms Henshaw praised the judge for firmness.

She said: “I want to give kudos to the incorruptible Justice Rahman Oshodi for a detailed judgment.

“He listened attentively throughout the proceedings and left no one in doubt that this judgment is his.

“He saw that there was no remorse in Femi Olaleye and that he would repeat the same offences if let go.

“I watched Femi’s body language all the time I came to this court and he showed no remorse as he was always shoulder-up.”

The actress also praised Lagos State Domestic And Sexual Violence Agency for awareness campaigns and war against sexual offences.

Ms Henshaw advised victims of sexual assault and domestic violence to speak up so as to eradicate the menace.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

