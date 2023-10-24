The police in Cross River State said a total of 81 suspects were arraigned in various courts in the state between September and October 2023.

The police spokesperson in the state, Irene Ugbo, made the disclosure in Calabar on Tuesday when the police paraded 15 suspects arrested across the state within the period under review.

She said the suspects were being tried for various crimes ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, murder, stealing, malicious damage and assault.

Ms Ugbo, a superintendent of police, said that the police in the state secured three convictions within the same period. The other cases were pending in the courts, she said.

On the paraded suspects, Ms Ugbo said that their offences ranged from murder, armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms, and sea piracy, among others.

She further said that the command recovered various arms and ammunition in the months under review.

Ms Ugbo gave the breakdown of the arms and ammunition to include: 13 single barrel Dane guns, three pump action guns, five MAC4 automatic rifles, five locally fabricated pistols, and double barrel long gun.

Others are two G3 automatic rifles, 650 rounds of 7.62×51 LAR ammunition, 29 rounds of 7.62×39 AK-47 ammunition, eight pieces of 90m high explosives, and 10 pieces of detonator.

The police warned “potential trouble makers” to recommit themselves to a crime free life, adding that their operatives would be on the lookout for them as the yuletide approaches.

The police also warned those behind communal clashes in the state to desist from their acts.

Ms Ugbo charged communities, traditional institutions, religious leaders and the political class to eschew bitterness that results in self-help, and instead seek redress through legal means.

“Cross River residents need to see the need for a peaceful coexistence.

“They should adopt the spirit of forbearance rather than unlawfully taking the lives of others, maiming and destroying properties of innocent citizens in the name of communal clashes,” she said.

(NAN)

