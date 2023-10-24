The Center for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch will today host an international symposium on organised crime in Africa.

The symposium, the first of its kind, is aimed at discussing and exploring effective strategies in tackling organised crime on the African continent.

The theme for the event scheduled to hold on 24th and 25th October is ‘Building Resilient Institutions to Counter Emerging Threats.’

Speakers at the symposium

Speakers at the event include security personnel, security experts, academics, journalists and civil society actors.

The speakers include Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and Interpol Vice President Garba Umar, an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

READ ALSO:

Other discussants are the Country Director, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Oliver Stole; the Africa Director, MacArthur Foundation, Kole Shettima; the Coordinator for the Security, Violence and Conflict (SVC) Research Group at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Freedom Onuoha, a professor; and the Deputy Investigations Editor, Humangle Media, Ibrahim Adeyemi among others.

Discussions

The symposium would also feature several panel sessions to discuss Violent Conflict-Organized Crime Nexus and Threat to Regional Stability, Organised Crime Network in the gulf of Guinea and Maritime Safety, Cybercrime in Africa, and Terrorism Financing.

At the event, the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) will present a report on the Economy of Violence and Sustenance of Violent Groups in the Lake Chad Basin.

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

