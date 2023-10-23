On Sunday, civilians in the Gaza Strip received the second batch of aid since the escalation between Israel and Hamas began two weeks ago.

This was made known in a post on social networking platform X by the UN Humanitarian Coordinator Martin Griffiths. He announced that 14 more trucks carrying aid supplied by the Egyptian Red Cross and the UN have passed through the Rafah border.

“Another glimmer of hope for the millions of people in dire need of humanitarian aid but they need more, much more,” he wrote.

Gaza received its first batch of aid on Saturday after the UN Secretary-General António Guterres met with several stakeholders to negotiate a safe crossing of aid after Israel announced a total blockade on Gaza.

At least one million people have been internally displaced in Gaza and have remained without electricity since 11 October.

World leaders have condemned the ongoing escalations and called for restraint on both sides. They also called on warring parties to adhere to the provision of international law.

The UN has continuously appealed for a continuous flow of aid to Gaza and for Hamas to release dozens of hostages seized during its deadly incursion into southern Israel on 7 October, igniting the crisis.

Israel responded with continuous air strikes, a complete siege of Gaza, and orders for people to evacuate the northern part of the enclave. Despite asking civilians to evacuate, it has continued its airstrikes.

Over 4,000 people have died with several others injured as a result of the current escalation.

Since the latest Israel-Palestine war, two attempts by the UN Security Council to agree on a ceasefire in the region have failed with member states being divided on different proposals by Russia and Brazil.

