The Lagos State government has sealed off Alaba International market in Ojo over its filthy environment.

The state’s commissioner for environment, Tokunbo Wahab, made this known on Monday via his X account.

“Alaba International Market, Ojo has been sealed up for poor waste disposal practices, failure to pay their waste bills and gross environmental sanitation offences.

Reputed as the biggest electronics market in West Africa, Alaba International Market is also known for sales of home appliances.

Trade fair

The government on Sunday announced that the Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA), BBA and other markets within the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, in Ojo Local Government Area of the state have also been sealed off.

”FLASH: ASPAMDA, BBA and other markets within the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex Ojo being sealed today Sunday 22nd October, 2023,” the state’s governor media aide, Jubril Gawat announced.

The enforcement was carried out by officials of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) in partnership with Lagos Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offenses and Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC)

Mr Gawat said the sealed off was over “poor waste disposal practices, non-payment for waste disposal and general environmental sanitation infractions.”

