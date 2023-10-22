Troops of Sector Four of the Joint Task Force South-east Operation, code-named Operation Udo Ka II of the Nigerian army have killed a suspected member of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Jonah Unuakhalu, the spokesperson of the 82 Division of the Army, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

How the suspect was killed

Mr Unuakhalu, a lieutenant colonel, said the troops were manning a checkpoint in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State when they spotted the suspected IPOB member on a motorcycle.

“When ordered by the troops to halt and alight from the motorcycle, he took to his heels in order to escape arrest. All efforts to stop him proved abortive forcing the troops to open fire and neutralise the suspect,” he said.

Two live rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, an Itel Mobile phone, a small bag containing charms, a cash sum of N2,300 and a Qlink motorcycle were recovered from the suspect, according to the army.

Arrest of prison escapee

Mr Unuakhalu said, in a related development, troops of Sector One of the joint task force arrested a suspected Jos Prison escapee, Chimezie Chukwu, in Enugu State.

The army spokesperson said the suspect was arrested when the troops raided a camp belonging to IPOB and its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Ugbawka, a community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state.

He said the troops conducted the raid in collaboration with operatives from the State Command of the State Security Service (SSS).

Six mobile phones, three mobile phone batteries, a Moniepoint PoS machine and ATM card, two packs of substances suspected to be cannabis and N107,280 cash were recovered from the suspect, according to the army.

“(The) suspect and recovered items are in the custody of the SSS for further investigation,” Mr Unuakhalu stated.

At least 10 persons were killed and 252 inmates escaped when gunmen attacked Jos Medium Security Custodial Centre in November 2021.

Jos is the capital of Plateau State, Nigeria’s North-central.

More raids

Mr Unuakhalu said troops of Sector Five of the joint task force also raided other suspected IPOB/ESN camps at Ogbunka in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to him, the IPOB members had abandoned one of the camps before the troops arrived.

The army spokesperson said the troops recovered abandoned two Toyota Highlanders and a Mercedes Benz ML 350.

“Efforts are ongoing to identify the owners of the vehicles,” he said.

Mr Unuakhalu said the joint task force has called on residents of the South-east not to relent in providing “timely, credible and reliable information” that will assist them in fighting insecurity in the region.

“Operation Udo Ka II will continue combating crime and criminality in accordance with the extant rules and regulations guiding its operations,” he stated.

IPOB, a group seeking to carve out a sovereign state of Biafra from the South-east and some parts of the South-South of Nigeria, has been linked to some deadly attacks in two regions.

But the separatist group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

