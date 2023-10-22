The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-east has nominated a former PDP National Youth Leader, Sunday Ude-Okoye, to replace Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s national secretary.

Mr Anyanwu is the PDP candidate for the 11 November governorship election in Imo State.

The PDP National Vice Chairperson for South-east, Ali Odefa, disclosed this at the party’s Zonal Executive Committee meeting held at the Government House Enugu on Friday night.

Mr Odefa told reporters after the meeting that the resolution was reached to allow Mr Anyanwu the time to focus on his campaign and the election.

“The South-east Zone having met and brainstormed, we have come up with a nomination from Enugu State in the person of S.K. Udeh-Okoye to replace Sam Anyanwu as the national secretary of the PDP,” he said.

Mr Odefa said the party leadership in the South-east also resolved to support Mr Anyanwu to emerge victorious at the governorship election.

He urged PDP members in Imo State to do whatever they could, lawfully, to ensure the PDP candidate wins.

“We shall send our resolutions in writing to the NWC of our great party for ratification on behalf of the National Executive Committee as provided by our party’s constitution,” Mr Odefa added.

At the meeting was Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, his Deputy, Ifeanyi Ossai, former governor of Ebonyi State, Sam Egwu, former National Chairperson of the PDP and former governor of Old Enugu State, Okwesilieze Nwodo, and former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha among others.

Background

The position of the national secretary was zoned to the South-east by the PDP in 2021 ahead of the party’s national convention on 30 October of that year.

At the convention, Mr Anyanwu, who had been nominated by the PDP South-east Zonal Executive, emerged as the national secretary.

The recent nomination by the South-east PDP has ended weeks of speculations and controversies concerning Mr Anyanwu’s positions as PDP governorship candidate and national secretary.

The Board of Trustees (BOT) of the PDP had, last week, said Mr Anyanwu could not remain the party’s national secretary while contesting for the governorship seat in Imo State.

Acting Chairperson of the BOT, Adolphus Wabara, in a letter dated 12 October and addressed to the Acting National Chairperson of the party, Umar Damagum, said Mr Anyanwu occupying the two positions at a time was not only morally wrong but also against the party’s constitution.

After the letter went public, there were speculations that the PDP had relieved Mr Anyanwu of his position as the national secretary of the party.

But the national spokesperson of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement on 14 October, debunked the speculations and maintained that Mr Anyanwu remained the party’s national secretary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

