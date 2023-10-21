Zaccheus Adedeji, acting chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service(FIRS) has said that the economic stability of Nigeria is anchored on the country’s fiscal policy.

Mr Adedeji disclosed this on Friday in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, in his goodwill message at a retreat organised by the leadership of the Senate in conjunction with NILDS on tax reforms and fiscal policy.

As the Acting Chairman of the FIRS, Mr Adedeji said he was acutely aware of the profound importance of a sound fiscal policy and well-thought-out tax reforms in our country.

Nigeria, with its vast potential and abundant resources, the FIRS boss said, was positioned to make significant strides in economic development.

However, to harness this potential, Mr Adedeji said “We must address the challenges and opportunities presented by our fiscal policies and tax systems.”

According to him, fiscal policy dictates how the government collects, manages, and allocates resources for public welfare, saying, “A well-structured fiscal policy is essential to provide the necessary infrastructure, healthcare, education, and social services for our growing population. It is equally crucial in ensuring that our economic environment remains competitive for both domestic and foreign investors.”

Mr Adedeji said tax reforms are integral to a robust fiscal policy, noting that the country’s current tax system, though making significant contributions to our revenue, has room for improvement.

What to do to improve the country’s tax system, revenue base

The FIRS boss also suggested what could be done to improve the country’s tax system

He said there must be a focus on simplifying the tax laws and enhancing full compliance with the laws.

Broadening the tax base to ensure fairness and equity is a necessity, he said, as this will stimulate economic growth and reduce the burden on individuals and businesses alike.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for setting up the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee chaired by Taiwo Oyedele to review and recommend changes that will address the country’s long-standing fiscal challenges.

Mr Adedeji promised FIRS’ full commitment to supporting the reforms.

In addition to reforms, the FIRS boss also said the country must explore other avenues for diversifying its revenue sources.

Over-reliance on oil revenues, he said, had exposed the country’s economy to volatility, as witnessed in recent years.

According to him, diversification of revenue sources will not only “bolster our fiscal resilience but also enable the government to better serve the people and address our most pressing needs, especially lifting our people out of poverty.”

He said the FIRS had undertaken substantial measures to improve tax collection efficiency, reduce tax evasion, and foster a business-friendly environment.

He, however, said the Service needed to do more, saying the support “we receive from the National Assembly has been invaluable, and I am confident that with your continued support, we can achieve even more remarkable results.”

Besides fiscal policy and tax reforms, he said there was a need for social inclusion and poverty reduction, suggesting that “Our incentives must be targeted and rationalised to limit abuse and avoidable leakages while promoting investment and job creation.

“The challenges we face in our fiscal policy and tax system are opportunities for a brighter, more prosperous Nigeria.

“It is my hope that through collaboration, diligent efforts, and innovative thinking, we can forge a path to a more equitable, efficient, and prosperous future,” he said.

Mr Adedeji, a chartered accountant, was formerly President Tinubu’s special adviser on revenue until he was appointed in an acting capacity as the chair of FIRS.

