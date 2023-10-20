By powers vested in him by Section 86 of the 1999 Constitution (Amended), President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Shaakaa Chira as the substantive Auditor-General of the Federation, as recommended by the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).
The President approved Mr Chira’s appointment after the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) conducted a screening exercise that identified Mr Chira as the most qualified candidate who had also scored the highest in the examination amongst all qualified candidates for the office.
President Bola Tinubu expects the new Auditor-General to justify the confidence reposed in him and to live up to the high expectations that Nigerians have concerning the execution of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
October 20, 2023
