President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sadness over the demise of Mansur Bamalli, the Chargé d’Affaires in the Embassy of Nigeria in Rabat, Morocco.

Mr Bamali passed away on Friday at the age of 42.

President Tinubu expressed his sympathy and condolences to the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmad Bamalli, on the passing of the ambassador, who is his brother.

Apart from serving as Nigeria’s Chargé d’Affaires in Rabat, Morocco until his death, Mr Bamalli also served in Nigerian Missions across multiple continents, including Dublin, Ireland; Accra, Ghana; as well as the State House and various Departments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during his accomplished career in the Foreign Service.

The president joined the Bamalli family, the Zazzau Emirate community, and members of the Nigerian Foreign Service in mourning the loss of the Magajin Garin Zazzau, describing the deceased Nigerian as an astute diplomat and Foreign Service Officer.

President Tinubu noted that colleagues, friends and admirers of the departed ambassador in the diplomatic service and Zazzau Emirate will always fondly remember him for his humility, kindness, team spirit, dedication and resilience in the face of challenges.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant the highly respected diplomat eternal rest and comfort for his family and loved ones who are grieving this irreplaceable loss.

