President Bola Tinubu has approved the confirmation of the appointment of Adewale Adeniyi as the comptroller-general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Willie Bassey, Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this known in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the president tasks Mrs Adeniyi to bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment.

“The appointment takes effect from 19 October, and his tenure is in accordance with the extant provisions of the Public Service Rules (PSR),” the statement said.

Mr Adeniyi was appointed as NCS DG on 19 June. He took over from Hameed Ali, a retired colonel, who occupied the position from 2015 to 2023.

He was decorated by Vice President Kashim Shettima on 26 June.

After he was decorated, he told journalists that he would make the organisation more effective and innovative.

“In the last eight years, the NCS has gone through a period of transition in some areas; we recorded progress, we made remarkable progress in e-customs.

“We made a lot of breakthroughs in capacity building, but the NCS can still live to its full potential when we bring in more innovation to drive Customs operations.

“These are the kind of things we are looking at in the years ahead; we are going to be professional in our approach; there are a number of key stakeholders that we are going to be working with.

“It is a very onerous task, but we are going to be working alongside other stakeholders and partners that we have identified. We intend to come up with innovations that we carry along with all partners,” Mr Adeniyi said.

(NAN)

