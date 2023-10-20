Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has asked Nigerian journalists to put in more effort to mainstream climate change in the same way they prioritise political reporting.

Mr Bago said this on Friday during a climate change training session organised by the House of Representatives Press Corps in Minna, Niger State capital.

The training was themed: “Role of the media in mainstreaming climate change policies.”

The governor, who was represented by his deputy governor, Yakubu Garba, said climate change is one of the biggest problems confronting nations today, and the Nigerian media must play its role in educating the people.

“Unfortunately, it seems some of these disasters are even underreported. Perhaps, the media is not adequately equipped to handle this. I believe that as journalists who report from the parliament, where laws are enacted, it is essential that you acquire the necessary skills and tools to mainstream climate change.

“This can enable you to set an agenda for the Legislature and indeed the Executive. I hope that at the end of this retreat, you will all be better positioned to inform, educate and enlighten society on the implications of climate change. I, therefore, invite you to show more interest in issues of climate change. Do not concentrate on reporting politics alone but also pay due attention to climate change because it directly affects human welfare and condition of living,” he said.

Mr Bago, a former member of the House of Representatives, stated that the state will in the next couple of days host a climate change summit ahead of the COP 28 conference in the United Arab Emirates.

“The government of Niger State under my leadership is prioritising climate change to mitigate natural and manmade disasters. This informs the decision to convoke a Green Economy Summit. Since my assumption of office, we have raised the ante of informing the public about preventive measures to save lives and reduce damage to property and infrastructure,” he said.

Sam Onuigbo, a former member of the House of Representatives, who sponsored the Climate Change Act, said section 20 of the constitution mandates the government and citizens to protect the environment, including land, air, and sea.

“Climate change is not something that is abstract, it is real,” Mr Onuigbo said, adding that “it affects the lives of the people.”

Mr Onuigbo explained that the Climate Change Act was designed to have a national council and has representatives of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), women groups and others because the impact of climate change extends to even the subnational.

“The National Security Adviser and the NGF are part of the Climate Change Commission council because climate change affects everyone. Climate change extends to even the subnational. Hence, the subnational is involved,” he said.

The Climate Change Act was signed into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021.

In her remarks, the Chairman of the Press Corps, Grace Ike, assured the governors that the journalists will heed the advice and take up the challenge of focusing attention on climate change.

“As we are all aware, climate change has impacted our lives in different ways. This has altered our environment and ecosystem. Interestingly, the government is also coming up with various policies to mitigate the effects of climate change not just for Niger State but globally.

“It is therefore our responsibility as reporters to communicate and properly disseminate this information. By so doing, we will all be on the same page,” he said.

Facilitators at the session included Mboho Eno, the deputy director at the Center for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), Uche Anunne, assistant editor-in-chief of New Agency of Nigeria and others.

